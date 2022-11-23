TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.14

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.14 and traded as low as C$63.04. TC Energy shares last traded at C$63.79, with a volume of 3,684,326 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.42.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.