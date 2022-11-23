Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.01) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.20) to GBX 115 ($1.36) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

