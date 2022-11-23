TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 2.8%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.35. 1,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 661,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 293.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

