TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Financial Contrast

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.63% 10.58% 5.31% Five9 -11.37% -28.27% -5.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TaskUs and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63 Five9 1 4 16 0 2.71

Volatility & Risk

TaskUs presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $94.32, indicating a potential upside of 58.92%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than TaskUs.

TaskUs has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 2.55 -$58.70 million $0.40 49.75 Five9 $609.59 million 6.86 -$53.00 million ($1.21) -49.05

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TaskUs. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TaskUs beats Five9 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

