Tangible Price Tops $0.98 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Tangible has a market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $58.15 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.98260758 USD and is up 7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

