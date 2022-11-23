Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Talon Metals Trading Up 6.8 %

Talon Metals stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

