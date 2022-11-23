Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.16% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

