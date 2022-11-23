Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $89,309,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $326.96 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.54.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

