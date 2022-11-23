Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Announces Earnings Results

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.

SYM stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 3,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,127. The firm has a market cap of $671.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.24. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

