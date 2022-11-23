Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Announces Earnings Results

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.
Symbotic Price Performance
SYM stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 3,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,127. The firm has a market cap of $671.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.24. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.