Sweat Economy Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $44.38 million and approximately $935,829.95 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,828,451,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,382,249,733 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

