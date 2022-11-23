SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Volume Hits $49.66 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $151.06 million and $49.66 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00007175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.50 or 0.08687882 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00473594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.51 or 0.29076075 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.