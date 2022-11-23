sUSD Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. sUSD has a total market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 46,262,554 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

