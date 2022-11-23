Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 102,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 184,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.20.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

