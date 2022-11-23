Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.34.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
