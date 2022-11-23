Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Reaches $65.87 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $65.87 million and $3.91 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,158.83 or 0.07035315 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001911 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032856 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00076782 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059367 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001471 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009966 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022826 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,308,953 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
