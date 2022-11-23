StockNews.com Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

