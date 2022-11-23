StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

