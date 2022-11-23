StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.24. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
About Oragenics
