StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.24. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

