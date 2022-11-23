StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

