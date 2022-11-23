StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
MiX Telematics Trading Up 0.8 %
MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.84.
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
