StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.