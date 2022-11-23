Stargate Finance Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $56.21 million and $11.68 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

