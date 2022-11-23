Stargate Finance Price Tops $0.43 (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $57.20 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

