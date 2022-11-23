Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

