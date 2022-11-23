Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.61

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.97. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 22,070 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 311,573 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 266.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $872,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.