Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.61

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.97. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 22,070 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
