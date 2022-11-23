SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Position Raised by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 4.6% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GNR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $59.17. 486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.