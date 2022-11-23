SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

