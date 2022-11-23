SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
