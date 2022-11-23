Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.66. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 27,664 shares trading hands.

Soligenix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

