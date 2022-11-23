Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Snap-on worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Snap-on by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Price Performance
Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.49. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $240.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.