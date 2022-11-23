Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Up 52.4%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares shot up 52.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 842,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 127,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Small Pharma Stock Up 52.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
