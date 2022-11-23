Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.54

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and traded as high as $19.15. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 21,955 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $272.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

