Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $134.46 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $134.46 million and $3.98 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,471.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00466498 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024787 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00113424 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00824027 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00687886 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006100 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00237769 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,564,462,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.