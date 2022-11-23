Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Shopify worth $736,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,071.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,590,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429,980 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 312,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,719,580. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $166.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

