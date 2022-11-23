Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 20,000 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.