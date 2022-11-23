SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Up 1.6%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. 992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGBAF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

