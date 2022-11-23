Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $80.63 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00339517 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,094,075.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

