Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Purchases Shares of 448,328 Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 448,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Slam by 72.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 172,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72,331 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Slam by 200.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 704,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Slam by 24.0% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Slam Stock Performance

SLAMW stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

