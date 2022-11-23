Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.7% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Trading Up 1.1 %

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.97.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,659. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $378.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

