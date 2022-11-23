SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $254.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.35. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 499,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 239,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

