Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON SMT opened at GBX 769.46 ($9.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670.60 ($7.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,521.50 ($17.99).

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.