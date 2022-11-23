Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.77

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.77 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 45,378 shares changing hands.

Science in Sport Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

