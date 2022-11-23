Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.27

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.06) to GBX 520 ($6.15) in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

