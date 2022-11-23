Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $36,099.73 and approximately $37.10 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 74.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,459,450 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00110983 USD and is down -67.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $113.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

