ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.24 on Friday. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $788.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 305.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 164.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

