Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.46 and last traded at $116.81. 2,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 963,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 151.6% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

