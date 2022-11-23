Sapphire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,438.38 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Sapphire has a total market cap of $23.61 million and $1,438.38 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.12 or 0.07092094 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00077021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00059373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023489 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

