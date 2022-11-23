SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €130.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($132.65) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

SAP Stock Performance

ETR:SAP opened at €105.62 ($107.78) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 12 month high of €126.38 ($128.96).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

