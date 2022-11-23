Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Cut by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

