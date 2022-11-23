Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 149,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,227,480 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAND. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $31,325,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

