Sands Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,432 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Charter Communications worth $405,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,660. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

